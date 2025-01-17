Honorable Ashish Vazirani Visits Defense Health Agency

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Honorable Ashish S. Vazirani, performing the duties of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, presents a challenge coin to Madeleine Friedman, Digital Front Door program manager. Vazirani recognized Friedman’s contributions to the Defense Health Agency with the presentation of a challenge coin. The event took place at Defense Health Agency headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia, on Jan. 14, 2025.