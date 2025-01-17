Honorable Ashish Vazirani Visits Defense Health Agency

The Honorable Ashish S. Vazirani, performing the duties of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, presents a challenge coin to Madeleine Friedman, Digital Front Door program manager. Vazirani recognized Friedman’s contributions to the Defense Health Agency with the presentation of a challenge coin. The event took place at Defense Health Agency headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia, on Jan. 14, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2025 13:53
|Photo ID:
|8837198
|VIRIN:
|250114-O-VO263-3672
|Resolution:
|4340x3219
|Size:
|12.65 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
