    Honorable Ashish Vazirani Visits Defense Health Agency [Image 3 of 5]

    Honorable Ashish Vazirani Visits Defense Health Agency

    UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Robert Hammer 

    Defense Health Agency

    The Honorable Ashish Vazirani, performing the duties of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, speaks to personnel at the Defense Health Agency headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia, on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. Vazirani thanked DHA for its commitment to improving the health and readiness of America’s service members, families, and retirees, and expressed his gratitude for the dedication of DHA personnel around the world.

