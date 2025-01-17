Honorable Ashish Vazirani Visits Defense Health Agency

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Honorable Ashish Vazirani, performing the duties of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, listens as Kathleen L. Berst (left), Defense Health Agency acting assistant director support, introduces Madeleine Friedman, Digital Front Door program manager. Vazirani recognized Friedman’s contributions to DHA with the presentation of a challenge coin. The event took place at Defense Health Agency headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia, on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025.