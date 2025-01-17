Vandenberg Guardians and Airmen Support the Arrival of Former U.S. President Joe Biden

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Former U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, after being greeted by U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess, U.S. Space Forces - Space commander and Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander, and his wife Mrs. Debbie Schiess at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 20, 2025. Vandenberg SFB Guardians and Airmen supported the arrival of former U.S. President Joe Biden and former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at the Vandenberg Space Force Base flight line following the inauguration ceremony of U.S. President Donald J. Trump. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi