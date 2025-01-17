Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg Guardians and Airmen Support the Arrival of Former U.S. President Joe Biden [Image 3 of 3]

    Vandenberg Guardians and Airmen Support the Arrival of Former U.S. President Joe Biden

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Former U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, after being greeted by U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess, U.S. Space Forces - Space commander and Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander, and his wife Mrs. Debbie Schiess at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 20, 2025. Vandenberg SFB Guardians and Airmen supported the arrival of former U.S. President Joe Biden and former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at the Vandenberg Space Force Base flight line following the inauguration ceremony of U.S. President Donald J. Trump. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 12:21
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
