Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vandenberg Guardians and Airmen Support the Arrival of Former U.S. President Joe Biden [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Vandenberg Guardians and Airmen Support the Arrival of Former U.S. President Joe Biden

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Former U.S. President Joe Biden debarks Air Force One at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 20, 2025. Vandenberg SFB Guardians and Airmen supported the arrival of former U.S. President Joe Biden and former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at the Vandenberg Space Force Base flight line following the inauguration ceremony of U.S. President Donald J. Trump. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 12:21
    Photo ID: 8837106
    VIRIN: 250120-X-VJ291-1013
    Resolution: 4239x2824
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Guardians and Airmen Support the Arrival of Former U.S. President Joe Biden [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vandenberg Guardians and Airmen Support the Arrival of Former U.S. President Joe Biden
    Vandenberg Guardians and Airmen Support the Arrival of Former U.S. President Joe Biden
    Vandenberg Guardians and Airmen Support the Arrival of Former U.S. President Joe Biden

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    Joe Biden
    USAF
    USSF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download