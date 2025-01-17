Vandenberg Guardians and Airmen Support the Arrival of Former U.S. President Joe Biden

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Former U.S. President Joe Biden debarks Air Force One at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 20, 2025. Vandenberg SFB Guardians and Airmen supported the arrival of former U.S. President Joe Biden and former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at the Vandenberg Space Force Base flight line following the inauguration ceremony of U.S. President Donald J. Trump. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)