Date Taken: 12.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.21.2025 09:14 Photo ID: 8836839 VIRIN: 250121-A-A0796-6001 Resolution: 6359x4702 Size: 7.96 MB Location: RADFORD ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, From feathers to antlers: RFAAP practices wildlife conservation efforts [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.