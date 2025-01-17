A house finch basks in the sunlight at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant in southwest Virginia. (Courtesy of Raymond Callahan)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2025 09:14
|Photo ID:
|8836835
|VIRIN:
|250121-A-A0796-2001
|Resolution:
|14325x12371
|Size:
|10.7 MB
|Location:
|RADFORD ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From feathers to antlers: RFAAP practices wildlife conservation efforts [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From feathers to antlers: RFAAP practices wildlife conservation efforts
No keywords found.