Date Taken: 11.12.2024 Date Posted: 01.21.2025 09:14 Photo ID: 8836835 VIRIN: 250121-A-A0796-2001 Resolution: 14325x12371 Size: 10.7 MB Location: RADFORD ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, From feathers to antlers: RFAAP practices wildlife conservation efforts [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.