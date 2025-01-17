From feathers to antlers: RFAAP practices wildlife conservation efforts

Courtesy Photo | A majestic Great Blue heron rests proudly at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A majestic Great Blue heron rests proudly at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant in southwest Virginia. (Courtesy of Raymond Callahan) see less | View Image Page

RADFORD ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT — The Radford Army Ammunition Plant in southwest Virginia recently showcased its commitment to wildlife conservation and ecological management through two annual events — its white-tailed deer hunt and the National Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count.



On Dec. 14, 2024, as part of the CBC, volunteers counted and recorded bird species at RFAAP, a subordinate of the Joint Munitions Command, to help scientists better understand bird populations, their distribution, and how they are changing over time.



For the last 25 years, RFAAP has contributed data for the CBC, which is one of the oldest and largest citizen science projects in the world, and it began in 1900 and involves tens of thousands of volunteers at more than 2,600 locations across the Western Hemisphere.



In 2023, volunteers counted 47 separate bird species at RFAAP, and they recorded sightings of over 73 different bird species in 2024. The list includes some of the following: American goldfinches, American kestrels, black vultures, blue jays, brown-headed nuthatches, Carolina chickadees, Carolina wrens, dark-eyed juncos, downy woodpeckers, eastern bluebirds, eastern phoebes, eastern towhees, European starlings, field sparrows, golden-crowned kinglets, Great Blue herons, house finches, northern cardinals, northern flickers, northern mockingbirds, pileated woodpeckers, red-tailed hawks, robins, song sparrows, tufted titmice, turkeys, white-breasted nuthatches, white-throated sparrows, and yellow-rumped warblers.



The diverse array of bird species underscores the rich avian life thriving at RFAAP.



"The Christmas Bird Count is a vital part of our commitment to environmental stewardship,” said Lt. Col. Adrien Humphreys, RFAAP’s commander. “It allows us to contribute to important scientific research while celebrating the incredible biodiversity of our region."



Over 50 deer were harvested at RFAAP in 2024, and establishing harvest goals involves analyzing multiple factors, such as spotlight survey data, historical hunting records, natural mortality rates, and assessments of browsing damage to both preferred and non-preferred plant species.



"Our annual deer harvest is crucial for sustaining a healthy deer population and preventing the negative impacts of overpopulation,” Humphreys said. “By working with the Virginia Department of Wildlife, we ensure that our practices are both effective and humane.



“The combination of the deer harvest and bird count at RFAAP highlights the multifaceted approach required to manage and appreciate the natural world,” she added. “These events are a testament to our commitment to preserving the delicate balance of our ecosystem. They remind us of the interconnectedness of all living things and the responsibility we have to protect and cherish our natural environment."