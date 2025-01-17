U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 15, 2025) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, takes off from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|01.14.2025
|01.21.2025 06:33
|8836793
|250115-N-AP071-1049
|4637x3643
|873.47 KB
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|7
|0
This work, Flight Quarters Aboard USS The Sullivans [Image 6 of 6], by SN Whitten Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.