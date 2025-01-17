Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Quarters Aboard USS The Sullivans [Image 1 of 6]

    Flight Quarters Aboard USS The Sullivans

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Seaman Whitten Helton 

    USS The Sullivans (DDG 68)

    U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 15, 2025) A U.S. Sailor asks permission to cross the flight deck during flight quarters aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 06:33
    Photo ID: 8836788
    VIRIN: 250115-N-AP071-1007
    Resolution: 3987x3987
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Quarters Aboard USS The Sullivans [Image 6 of 6], by SN Whitten Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    USS The Sullivans
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

