Flight Quarters Aboard USS The Sullivans

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 15, 2025) A U.S. Sailor and a pilot, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, walk the flight deck in front of an MH-60S Sea Hawk during flight quarters aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)