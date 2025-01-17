Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MLK Observation Ceremony aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 4 of 4]

    MLK Observation Ceremony aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250120-N-QR506-1058 PHILIPPINE SEA, Japan (Jan. 20, 2025) Capt. Ethan M. Rule, commanding officer of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), center, Master Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Chris Greene, center left, from Norfolk, Virginia, and Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Melenie Martinez, center right, from La Habra, California, cut a cake during the Martin Luther King Jr. observance in the ship’s mess decks, Jan 20. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

