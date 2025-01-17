MLK Observation Ceremony aboard USS America (LHA 6)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250120-N-QR506-1028 PHILIPPINE SEA, Japan (Jan. 20, 2025) Retail Specialist 2nd Class James Williams, right, from Angie, Louisiana, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), speaks as the master of ceremonies during the Martin Luther King Jr. observance in the ship’s mess decks, Jan. 20. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)