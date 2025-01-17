MLK Observation Ceremony aboard USS America (LHA 6)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250120-N-QR506-1042 PHILIPPINE SEA, Japan (Jan. 20, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) listen to special guest speaker Master Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Chris Greene, right, from Norfolk, Virginia, during the Martin Luther King Jr. observance in the ship’s mess decks, Jan 20. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)