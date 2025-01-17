Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Campbell 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    A Joint Service Color Guard assigned to Joint Task Force-National Capital Region present the colors during the national anthem as part of the Liberty Ball at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. JTF-NCR supported the Liberty Ball and other inaugural events for the 60th Presidential Inauguration. (DoD photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Campbell)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 02:51
    Photo ID: 8836707
    VIRIN: 250120-F-EC226-2365
    Resolution: 4865x3237
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., US
    60thPresidentialInauguration
    PI60

