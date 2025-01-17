Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Air Force band, assigned to Joint Task Force-National Capital Region perform during the Liberty Ball at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. JTF-NCR supported the Liberty Ball and other inaugural events for the 60th Presidential Inauguration. (DoD photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Campbell)