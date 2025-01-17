Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Liberty Ball [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Liberty Ball

    WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Campbell 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump make their entrance while the U.S. Air Force Band plays during the Liberty Ball at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. The U.S. Air Force Band supported the ball as part of 60th Presidential Inauguration. (DoD photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 02:50
    Photo ID: 8836705
    VIRIN: 250120-F-EC226-2255
    Resolution: 3518x2341
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty Ball [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Michael Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Liberty Ball
    Liberty Ball
    Liberty Ball
    Liberty Ball
    Liberty Ball

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    60thPresidentialInauguration
    PI60

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download