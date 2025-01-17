Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump make their entrance while the U.S. Air Force Band plays during the Liberty Ball at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. The U.S. Air Force Band supported the ball as part of 60th Presidential Inauguration. (DoD photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Campbell)