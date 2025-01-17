Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Universal Language: Retired Air Guardsman finds success coaching High School soccer [Image 8 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A Universal Language: Retired Air Guardsman finds success coaching High School soccer

    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2012

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    David Douglas High School Girls soccer coach Jonathan Dyer pause for a photograph at the schools soccer field at Portland, Oregon on Dec. 3, 2024, after being named Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) 6A Girls Soccer Coach of the Year. Dyer retired from the Air Force after a 20 year career as a military photographer and has been coaching youth soccer for over 25 years. (Photo by John Hughel, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2012
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 21:56
    Photo ID: 8836488
    VIRIN: 121203-Z-CH590-1002
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 5.56 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Universal Language: Retired Air Guardsman finds success coaching High School soccer [Image 9 of 9], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Universal Language: Retired Air Guardsman finds success coaching High School soccer
    A Universal Language: Retired Air Guardsman finds success coaching High School soccer
    A Universal Language: Retired Air Guardsman finds success coaching High School soccer
    A Universal Language: Retired Air Guardsman finds success coaching High School soccer
    A Universal Language: Retired Air Guardsman finds success coaching High School soccer
    A Universal Language: Retired Air Guardsman finds success coaching High School soccer
    A Universal Language: Retired Air Guardsman finds success coaching High School soccer
    A Universal Language: Retired Air Guardsman finds success coaching High School soccer
    A Universal Language: Retired Air Guardsman finds success coaching High School soccer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Universal Language: Retired Air Guardsman finds success coaching High School soccer

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Oregon National Guard
    U.S. Air Force
    Diversity and Inclusion
    142nd Wing
    Youth soccer coach

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download