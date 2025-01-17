A Universal Language: Retired Air Guardsman finds success coaching High School soccer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

David Douglas High School Girls soccer coach Jonathan Dyer pause for a photograph at the schools soccer field at Portland, Oregon on Dec. 3, 2024, after being named Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) 6A Girls Soccer Coach of the Year. Dyer retired from the Air Force after a 20 year career as a military photographer and has been coaching youth soccer for over 25 years. (Photo by John Hughel, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)