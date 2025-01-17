David Douglas High School coach Jon Dyer greets the Scots after a 3-2 win over St. Mary's on Nov. 6, 2024 in the second round of the OSAA Class 6A girls soccer state tournament in Portland. (Courtesy photo by Jon Dyer)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2025 21:56
|Photo ID:
|8836466
|VIRIN:
|241106-Z-A3543-3001
|Resolution:
|1280x960
|Size:
|344.65 KB
|Location:
|PORTLAND, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Universal Language: Retired Air Guardsman finds success coaching High School soccer [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Universal Language: Retired Air Guardsman finds success coaching High School soccer
No keywords found.