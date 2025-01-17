U.S. Army Bands support 60th Presidential Inauguration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Field Band performs during the inaugural ceremony during the 60th Presidential Inauguration at Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. The U.S. Army Field Band provided the musical accompaniment as part of the inaugural ceremony. (DoD photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)