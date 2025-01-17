U.S. Army Bands support 60th Presidential Inauguration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

President-elect Donald Trump is ushered into the Capitol as U.S. service members watch from Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. U.S. service members and the audience watched on a jumbotron as Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. (DoD photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)