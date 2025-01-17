Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Bands support 60th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S. Army Bands support 60th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez       

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    President-elect Donald Trump is ushered into the Capitol as U.S. service members watch from Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. U.S. service members and the audience watched on a jumbotron as Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. (DoD photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 22:02
    Photo ID: 8836473
    VIRIN: 250120-D-MR595-1249
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 19.76 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    POTUS
    White House
    JTF-NCR
    President Donald. J. Trump
    60thPresidentialInauguration
    PI60

