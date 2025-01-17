U.S. Army Bands support 60th Presidential Inauguration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Herald Trumpets performs during the 60th Presidential Inauguration at Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. The U.S. Army Herald Trumpets is the official fanfare ensemble to the president of the U.S. since 1959. (DoD photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)