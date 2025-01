Coalition Forces Conduct Estonian-Led Range Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Veronica Van Doran, a public affairs mass communication non-commissioned officer, fires at her target during range operations in northern Iraq, Dec. 29, 2024. Coalition Forces constantly train to maintain and better efficacy, readiness, and lethality. These skill sets also allow Coalition members to be effective force multipliers by mentoring and developing partner forces to defeat ISIS and maintain regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Ray Boyington)