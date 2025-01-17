Coalition members receive a brief from an Estonian Defence Forces commissioned officer during range operations in northern Iraq, Dec. 29, 2024. Coalition Forces constantly train to maintain and better efficacy, readiness, and lethality. These skill sets also allow Coalition members to be effective force multipliers by mentoring and developing partner forces to defeat ISIS and maintain regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Ray Boyington)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2025 15:05
|Photo ID:
|8836114
|VIRIN:
|241229-A-JR267-1893
|Resolution:
|4512x3012
|Size:
|4.74 MB
|Location:
|ERBIL, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coalition Forces Conduct Estonian-Led Range Operations [Image 8 of 8], by MSG Raymond Boyington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.