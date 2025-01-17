Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coalition Forces Conduct Estonian-Led Range Operations [Image 6 of 8]

    Coalition Forces Conduct Estonian-Led Range Operations

    ERBIL, IRAQ

    12.29.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Raymond Boyington 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Coalition members receive a brief from an Estonian Defence Forces commissioned officer during range operations in northern Iraq, Dec. 29, 2024. Coalition Forces constantly train to maintain and better efficacy, readiness, and lethality. These skill sets also allow Coalition members to be effective force multipliers by mentoring and developing partner forces to defeat ISIS and maintain regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Ray Boyington)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 15:05
    VIRIN: 241229-A-JR267-1893
    Location: ERBIL, IQ
    This work, Coalition Forces Conduct Estonian-Led Range Operations [Image 8 of 8], by MSG Raymond Boyington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

