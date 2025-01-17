Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Storage and Reduction Site in Lowndes County, Georgia.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Enginners Kimberly Woolf, Mission Manager for the Georgia Hurricane Helene Debris mission speaks with workers at the Langston Temporary Debris Storage and Reduction site in Lowndes County, Ga on January 18, 2025.



USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)