    Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Storage and Reduction Site in Lowndes County, Georgia. [Image 15 of 22]

    Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Storage and Reduction Site in Lowndes County, Georgia.

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2025

    Photo by Christopher Rosario 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors unload vegitative debris, break it down to run through the grinder and then load the mulch to haul out from the Black Burn Temporary Debris Storage and Reduction site in Lowndes County, Ga on January 18, 2025.

    USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 08:58
    Photo ID: 8835966
    VIRIN: 250118-A-ZT698-9880
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 12 MB
    Location: GEORGIA, US
    Georgia
    USACE
    debris removal
    Hurricane Helene
    Helene24

