Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Storage and Reduction Site in Lowndes County, Georgia.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors unload vegitative debris, break it down to run through the grinder and then load the mulch to haul out from the Black Burn Temporary Debris Storage and Reduction site in Lowndes County, Ga on January 18, 2025.



USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)