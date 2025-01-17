Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA and Volunteers at the Relief on Wheels Community Event [Image 5 of 6]

    FEMA and Volunteers at the Relief on Wheels Community Event

    PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2025

    Photo by Alexis Hall 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Pasadena, CA (January 19, 2025) - FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance team registers wildfire survivors for FEMA assistance while volunteers hand out donations and supplies at the Relief on Wheels Community event at the AME Church in Pasadena, California.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.19.2025 18:23
    Photo ID: 8835532
    VIRIN: 250119-O-AH964-5785
    Resolution: 5270x3513
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, FEMA and Volunteers at the Relief on Wheels Community Event [Image 6 of 6], by Alexis Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LAWildfires25

