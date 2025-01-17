Date Taken: 01.18.2025 Date Posted: 01.19.2025 18:23 Photo ID: 8835530 VIRIN: 250119-O-AH964-6698 Resolution: 5846x3897 Size: 3.44 MB Location: PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, FEMA and Volunteers at the Relief on Wheels Community Event [Image 6 of 6], by Alexis Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.