Pasadena, CA (January 19, 2025) - FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance team registers wildfire survivors for FEMA assistance while volunteers hand out donations and supplies at the Relief on Wheels Community event at the AME Church in Pasadena, California.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2025 18:23
|Photo ID:
|8835533
|VIRIN:
|250119-O-AH964-9735
|Resolution:
|5889x3926
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FEMA and Volunteers at the Relief on Wheels Community Event [Image 6 of 6], by Alexis Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.