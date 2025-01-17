Wasp Conducts Boiler Light Off

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK (Jan. 18, 2025) Machinist's Mate Second Class Preston Ferguson, left, and Machinist's Mate Third Class Earl Quijana rehearse boiler light off procedures in aft main machinery room aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), Jan. 18, 2025. Wasp is homeported at Naval Station, Norfolk, following a seven month deployment to the U.S. Sixth fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Mckensey Cobb)