Wasp Conducts Boiler Light Off

NORFOLK (Jan. 18, 2025) Chief Machinist's Mate Christopher Jimenez, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), manages communications during light off procedures in aft main machinery room, Jan. 18, 2025. Wasp is homeported at Naval Station, Norfolk, following a seven month deployment to the U.S. Sixth fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Mckensey Cobb)