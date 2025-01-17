Wasp Conducts Boiler Light Off

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK (Jan. 18, 2025) Cmdr. Tamfu Fomuso, Chief Engineer assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), conducts safety checks prior to lighting off the boiler in aft main machinery room, Jan. 18, 2025. Wasp is homeported at Naval Station, Norfolk, following a seven month deployment to the U.S. Sixth fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Mckensey Cobb)