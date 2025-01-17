Strike Eagles patrol the skies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle flies over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 7, 2025. The F-15E is powered by two Pratt & Whitney F100-PW-220 or 229 engines that incorporate advanced digital technology for improved performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)