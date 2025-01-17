Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strike Eagles patrol the skies [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Strike Eagles patrol the skies

    UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. William Rosado 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle departs after being refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 7, 2025. The Strike Eagle conducts missions within the AOR defending U.S. assets, Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.18.2025 06:57
    Photo ID: 8834801
    VIRIN: 250107-F-HP405-1254
    Resolution: 5366x3570
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strike Eagles patrol the skies [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Strike Eagles patrol the skies
    Strike Eagles patrol the skies
    Strike Eagles patrol the skies
    Strike Eagles patrol the skies
    Strike Eagles patrol the skies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USCENTCOM
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    AFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download