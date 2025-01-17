Strike Eagles patrol the skies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle departs after being refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 7, 2025. The Strike Eagle conducts missions within the AOR defending U.S. assets, Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)