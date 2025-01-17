Strike Eagles patrol the skies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle is refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 7, 2025. The Strike Eagle has the capability to fly to a target over long ranges, destroy enemy ground positions and fly out quickly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)