    31st MEU | Maritime Raid Force conducts Helocast Training [Image 3 of 7]

    31st MEU | Maritime Raid Force conducts Helocast Training

    KIN BLUE BEACH TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.17.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Skilah Sanchez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, transport to shore in a combat rubber raiding craft during helocast training at Kin Blue Beach Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 17, 2025. This training enhances airborne techniques and enables Marines to insert personnel into a body of water from an aircraft. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Skilah Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025
    Location: KIN BLUE BEACH TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JP
