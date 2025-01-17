31st MEU | Maritime Raid Force conducts Helocast Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, jumps from a CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Rein.) during helocast training at Kin Blue Beach Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 17, 2025. This training enhances airborne techniques and enables Marines to insert personnel into a body of water from an aircraft. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Skilah Sanchez)