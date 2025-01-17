31st MEU | Maritime Raid Force conducts Helocast Training

A U.S. Marine with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to board a combat rubber raiding craft during helocast training at Kin Blue Beach Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 17, 2025. This training enhances airborne techniques and enables Marines to insert personnel into a body of water from an aircraft. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Skilah Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2025 22:22
|Photo ID:
|8834643
|VIRIN:
|250117-M-BR391-1215
|Resolution:
|4496x2997
|Size:
|10.63 MB
|Location:
|KIN BLUE BEACH TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
