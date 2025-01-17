Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU | Maritime Raid Force conducts Helocast Training [Image 4 of 7]

    31st MEU | Maritime Raid Force conducts Helocast Training

    KIN BLUE BEACH TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.17.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Skilah Sanchez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A U.S. Marine with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to board a combat rubber raiding craft during helocast training at Kin Blue Beach Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 17, 2025. This training enhances airborne techniques and enables Marines to insert personnel into a body of water from an aircraft. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Skilah Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 22:22
    Photo ID: 8834643
    VIRIN: 250117-M-BR391-1215
    Resolution: 4496x2997
    Size: 10.63 MB
    Location: KIN BLUE BEACH TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JP
    OKINAWA
    HELOCAST
    CH-53E
    MRF
    KIN BLUE
    INSERT

