31st MEU | Maritime Raid Force conducts Helocast Training

A U.S. Marine with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to board a combat rubber raiding craft during helocast training at Kin Blue Beach Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 17, 2025. This training enhances airborne techniques and enables Marines to insert personnel into a body of water from an aircraft. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Skilah Sanchez)