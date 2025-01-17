U.S. Airman 1st Class Camden Rock, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, pushes a worn C-5M Super Galaxy nose landing gear tire at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 14, 2025. The 436th AMXS provides safe and reliable aircraft maintenance support to Team Dover to fulfill global airlift capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2025 18:44
|Photo ID:
|8834509
|VIRIN:
|250114-F-DJ256-1070
|Resolution:
|5806x4024
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dedicated duties of Dover’s 436th AMXS [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Dieondiere Jefferies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.