Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dedicated duties of Dover’s 436th AMXS [Image 9 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Dedicated duties of Dover’s 436th AMXS

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Blake Strobach, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, deflates a worn nose landing gear tire of a C-5M Super Galaxy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 14, 2025. The 436th AMXS is comprised of five specialized sections, crew chiefs, hydraulics, avionics, electrical and environmental and engines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 18:44
    Photo ID: 8834502
    VIRIN: 250114-F-PU288-1186
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dedicated duties of Dover’s 436th AMXS [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dedicated duties of Dover’s 436th AMXS
    Dedicated duties of Dover’s 436th AMXS
    Dedicated duties of Dover’s 436th AMXS
    Dedicated duties of Dover’s 436th AMXS
    Dedicated duties of Dover’s 436th AMXS
    Dedicated duties of Dover’s 436th AMXS
    Dedicated duties of Dover’s 436th AMXS
    Dedicated duties of Dover’s 436th AMXS
    Dedicated duties of Dover’s 436th AMXS
    Dedicated duties of Dover’s 436th AMXS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    crew chief
    Dover AFB
    tires
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    436th Airlift Wing
    436th AMXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download