Dedicated duties of Dover’s 436th AMXS

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Blake Strobach, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, deflates a worn nose landing gear tire of a C-5M Super Galaxy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 14, 2025. The 436th AMXS is comprised of five specialized sections, crew chiefs, hydraulics, avionics, electrical and environmental and engines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)