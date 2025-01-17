Dedicated duties of Dover’s 436th AMXS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airman 1st Class Keoni Lawton, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-5M Super Galaxy apprentice, applies safety wire to nose landing gear lockbolt during a tire change at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 14, 2025. The 436th AMXS provides safe and reliable aircraft maintenance support to Team Dover to fulfill global airlift capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies)