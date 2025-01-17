Marines Pull Equipment from Prepositioning Caves in Norway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines depart in convoy Jan. 15, 2025, at Marine Corps Pre-Positioning Program Norway (MCPP-N) prepositioning facilities in Norway. Deployed with Marine Rotational Force-Europe (MRF-E), Marine Forces Europe and Africa, they were preparing for exercise Joint Viking 25 in March. MRF-E focuses on engagements throughout Europe by conducting various exercises, arctic cold-weather and mountain warfare training and military-to-military engagements, which enhance the overall interoperability of the U.S. Marine Corps with allies and partners. MCPP-N, an ashore prepositioning program that operates under the oversight of Blount Island Command in Jacksonville, Florida, uses ground equipment caves in the storage, maintenance and prepositioning of equipment and supplies. (Official Marine Corps Photo/Cpl. Nicholas Martinez)