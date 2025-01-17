Marines Pull Equipment from Prepositioning Caves in Norway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines stage motor transport equipment Jan. 14, 2025, at Marine Corps Pre-Positioning Program Norway (MCPP-N) prepositioning facilities in Norway, ahead of a convoy in preparation for exercise Joint Viking 25 in March. MCPP-N, an ashore prepositioning program that operates under the oversight of Blount Island Command in Jacksonville, Florida, uses ground equipment caves in the storage, maintenance and prepositioning of equipment and supplies. (Official Marine Corps Photo/Cpl. Nicholas Martinez)