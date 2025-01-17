Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines Pull Equipment from Prepositioning Caves in Norway [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marines Pull Equipment from Prepositioning Caves in Norway

    NORWAY

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Nicholas Martinez 

    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command

    A U.S. Marine with Marine Rotational Force-Europe (MRF-E), Marine Forces Europe and Africa, perform a tool set inventory Jan. 15, 2025, at Marine Corps Pre-Positioning Program Norway (MCPP-N) prepositioning facilities in Norway. They were preparing for exercise Joint Viking 25 in March. MRF-E focuses on regional engagements throughout Europe by conducting various exercises, arctic cold-weather and mountain warfare training and military-to-military engagements, which enhance the overall interoperability of the U.S. Marine Corps with allies and partners. MCPP-N, an ashore prepositioning program that operates under the oversight of Blount Island Command in Jacksonville, Florida, uses ground equipment caves in the storage, maintenance and prepositioning of equipment and supplies. (Official Marine Corps Photo/Cpl. Nicholas Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 17:16
    Photo ID: 8834421
    VIRIN: 250115-M-TC037-2003
    Resolution: 5683x3197
    Size: 12.49 MB
    Location: NO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Pull Equipment from Prepositioning Caves in Norway [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Nicholas Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines Pull Equipment from Prepositioning Caves in Norway
    Marines Pull Equipment from Prepositioning Caves in Norway
    Marines Pull Equipment from Prepositioning Caves in Norway
    Marines Pull Equipment from Prepositioning Caves in Norway
    Marines Pull Equipment from Prepositioning Caves in Norway
    Marines Pull Equipment from Prepositioning Caves in Norway
    Marines Pull Equipment from Prepositioning Caves in Norway
    Marines Pull Equipment from Prepositioning Caves in Norway
    Marines Pull Equipment from Prepositioning Caves in Norway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    Blount Island Command
    USMCNews
    Maritime Prepositioning Ships
    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command
    Marine Corps Maritime Prepositioning Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download