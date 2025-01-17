NAVFAC EXWC Conducts Drone Test Flights

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mechanical engineers with NAVFAC Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (EXWC) Kaulin Hall, Dylan Lomas and Kevin Vargas prepare for test flights of a small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS), at Naval Base Ventura County, California, Jan. 2, 2025. The drone is used to make high-resolution ortho-mosaic maps and can be used to support planning operations of expeditionary construction. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)