NAVFAC EXWC Conducts Drone Test Flights

Mechanical engineers with NAVFAC Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) Kaulin Hall and Kevin Vargas move a multi-rotor drone into place for test flights at Naval Base Ventura County, California, Jan. 2, 2025. The drone is used to make high-resolution ortho-mosaic maps and can be used to support planning operations of expeditionary construction. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2025 17:23
|Photo ID:
|8834404
|VIRIN:
|250102-N-BN624-1016
|Resolution:
|6745x4497
|Size:
|19.12 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
