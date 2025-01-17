Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC EXWC Conducts Drone Test Flights [Image 7 of 12]

    NAVFAC EXWC Conducts Drone Test Flights

    NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2025

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando           

    Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center

    Mechanical engineer with NAVFAC Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center Kevin Vargas prepares for a test flight of a small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS), at Naval Base Ventura County, California, Jan. 2, 2025. The drone is used to make high-resolution ortho-mosaic maps and can be used to support planning operations of expeditionary construction. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    Date Taken: 01.02.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 17:23
    Photo ID: 8834407
    VIRIN: 250102-N-BN624-1052
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 21.97 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US
    NAVFAC
    navy
    drone
    exwc
    navynewswire

