    Operation Bug-Out 2024 [Image 5 of 5]

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    U.S. Air Force Cap. Marcus Forbes, 336th Training Squadron flight surgeon, rides with a patient on a Tucker-Terra Sno-Cat during medical exercise Operation Bug-Out at Ruby Creek Training Area, Wash, Dec. 20, 2024. Members from 336th TRSS, 92nd Medical Group, and 92nd Security Forces Squadron participated in scenarios throughout the two-day long exercise where they were able to practice life-saving techniques in a simulated combat environment (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza)

    This work, Operation Bug-Out 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Stephanie Orta Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

