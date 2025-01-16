Operation Bug-Out 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Cap. Marcus Forbes, 336th Training Squadron flight surgeon, rides with a patient on a Tucker-Terra Sno-Cat during medical exercise Operation Bug-Out at Ruby Creek Training Area, Wash, Dec. 20, 2024. Members from 336th TRSS, 92nd Medical Group, and 92nd Security Forces Squadron participated in scenarios throughout the two-day long exercise where they were able to practice life-saving techniques in a simulated combat environment (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza)